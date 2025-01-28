Japan PM Ishiba Tones Down Stance on Dual Surname Debate

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has toned down his stance on the proposed introduction of a selective dual surname system for married couples.

While previously being all in favor of such an introduction, the prime minister has recently suggested considering a "compromise" of legally expanding the use of maiden names.

The move is believed to have been made in response to strong opposition from within Ishiba's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, particularly from conservative members.

Speaking in a program of online media platform ReHacQ on Sunday, Ishiba noted that various opinion polls have shown more support for the expansion of the use of maiden names than for the options of maintaining the same surname system or allowing different surnames for married couples.

"If we can't pick either end of the argument, I think a compromise plan should be on the table," Ishiba said in the program.

