Cosmo Energy to Supply Domestic SAF to ANA, JAL

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Cosmo Energy Holdings Co. said Monday that it will start supplying domestic sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, to All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines in April.

Cosmo Energy said that it will be the first to supply SAF made in Japan from materials procured domestically.

The company will collect used cooking oil in cooperation with partners including engineering company JGC Holdings Corp. and produce SAF at a large-scale facility in Sakai in the western prefecture of Osaka.

Cosmo Energy plans to produce 30,000 kiloliters of SAF per year. The amount is large enough for a large airplane to fly 350 round trips between Tokyo and London if the SAF is mixed with the regular fuel at a ratio of three to seven.

The company hopes to expand SAF supply destinations domestically and also explore the foreign market.

