H.I.S. Says It Had Received COVID Aid Inappropriately

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese travel agency H.I.S. Co. said Monday that the company received government employment adjustment subsidies inappropriately during the COVID-19 pandemic and that it will return part of them.

H.I.S. will return about 6.4 billion yen in subsidies, which were provided by the government to pandemic-hit companies to help them pay leave allowances to their workers.

The company said its employees had engaged in work-related activities, such as sending emails, in over 20 pct of its nonworking days that were eligible for the subsidies between March 2020 and December 2022.

It will return some 6.3 billion yen of the 24.3 billion yen it received during the period.

Subsidiary Number One Travel Shibuya Co. fraudulently received around 100 million yen in such subsidies between March 2020 and March 2023 by counting some working days as nonworking days. Its president stepped down on Dec. 26.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]