U.S. Steel Touts Sale to Nippon Steel as Best Deal Again

New York, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--United States Steel Corp. on Monday reiterated that its sale to Nippon Steel Corp. is the best deal, after a U.S. activist investor urged the U.S. steelmaker to abandon the transaction.

“We remain confident that our partnership with Nippon Steel is the best deal for American steel, American jobs, American communities and American supply chains,” U.S. Steel said in a statement, referring to the Japanese steelmaker.

Interests by Ancora Holdings Group LLC are “not aligned with all U.S. Steel stockholders,” U.S. Steel said of the activist investor. Ancora has a 0.18 pct stake in U.S. Steel, according to the U.S. steelmaker.

Ancora in an open letter put forward a slate of candidates to replace nine U.S. Steel directors, including CEO David Burritt.

If elected, the proposed board will not solicit acquisition proposals from Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., which is interested in taking over U.S. Steel, or any other partner.

