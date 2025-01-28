SBI Shinsei Bank to Repay 100 B. Yen of Public Funds

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--SBI Shinsei Bank said Tuesday that it will repay by the end of March 100 billion yen out of the remaining public funds totaling some 330 billion yen that were injected into the Japanese bank in the past.

The bank aims to bring forward a plan to reach an agreement with the Japanese government on a specific repayment framework, including the rest of about 230 billion yen, from June as initially targeted.

The bank will consider listing its shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange for the third time by paving the way for the full repayment of public funds.

Public funds were injected into major banks to dispose of massive nonperforming loans following the collapse of the country’s bubble economy in the early 1990s. SBI Shinsei Bank is the only major bank whose repayments have not been completed.

SBI Shinsei Bank will receive 50 billion yen from its parent company, SBI Holdings Inc., to finance the repayment of 100 billion yen together its own funds of 50 billion yen.

