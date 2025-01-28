Japan Mulling Numerical Standards for Dangerous Driving

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Justice Minister Keisuke Suzuki said Tuesday that he will consult the Legislative Council on Feb. 10 over law revisions aimed at clarifying the standards for recognizing the crime of dangerous driving resulting in injury or death.

In revising the automobile driving punishment law, the ministry plans to set numerical standards for velocities past the speed limit and alcohol concentration levels detected from drivers and enable authorities to uniformly apply the standards to recognize violations as the crime of dangerous driving.

The crime carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, compared with seven years for negligent driving resulting in injury or death.

Currently, high speeds that make it difficult to control vehicles and the influence of alcohol or drugs that makes it difficult to drive properly are listed as conditions for recognizing dangerous driving. As these criteria are unclear, it is often difficult to recognize the crime, with court judgments differing from case to case.

The Justice Ministry formed an expert panel last February to discuss the issue. The panel compiled a report last November which called for setting standards on velocity and alcohol concentration.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]