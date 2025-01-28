Japan to Propose Asuka-Fujiwara Sites for World Heritage

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday that it will propose that the Asuka-Fujiwara archeological sites in Nara Prefecture, western Japan, be listed as a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site.

The U.N. agency’s World Heritage Committee is expected to discuss the proposal at a meeting in summer 2026.

The Asuka-Fujiwara sites, a cluster of archaeological sites of Japanese ancient capitals, include the ruins of the Asuka and Fujiwara palace sites as well as the Takamatsuzuka tomb.

Japan’s Cultural Affairs Council last September said that the Asuka-Fujiwara sites are a unique asset that can show the birth of centralized administrative system through the transition of capitals.

Japan has 26 UNESCO world heritage sites. Mostly recently, Sado Island gold mines in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, were designated last year.

