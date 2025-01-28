Iwate Local Food Event Held in New York

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--Iwate Prefecture held an event to promote its foodstuffs in New York on Monday, serving specialties from the northeastern Japan prefecture to people in the food and restaurant industry.

Dishes including “wanko soba” noodles and box-pressed sushi made from Iwate’s “Ginga no Shizuku” rice and Iwate beef were served up, along with sake.

Kosuke Kuji, 52, chairman of an association of sake makers in Iwate Prefecture, is keen to expand sales channels, saying that more people are drinking sake since sake brewing became more widely known in the United States.

Christopher Gomez, who works at a sushi restaurant, said that the beef he tried at the event was “smooth” and had an umami flavor.

Gomez, 39, showed an interest in sake from Kikunotsukasa brewery in the town of Shizukuishi in Iwate. He wants to offer it at the restaurant, opining that it will likely go well with scallops and squid.

