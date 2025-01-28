Tokyo Assembly LDP Accountant Fined 1 M. Yen over Slush Funds

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--The accountant of the Liberal Democratic Party in the Tokyo metropolitan assembly has been fined 1 million yen over a slush funds scandal involving fundraising party revenues, it was learned Tuesday.

The official, Hidekatsu Yajima, 72, was fined and had his civil rights suspended for three years in a summary order dated Jan. 21 that was issued by Tokyo Summary Court.

Yajima had been summarily indicted by Tokyo prosecutors for violating the political funds control law.

According to the indictment, Yajima reported in political funds statements a total of 179 million yen in revenues from fundraising parties held in 2019 and 2022 by the national ruling party’s group in the assembly, although the actual revenues were at least 214 million yen.

He also booked a total of 126 million yen in expenditures including grants, far smaller than the actual amount of at least 154 million yen.

