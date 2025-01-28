Professor Koeda Tapped as BOJ Policy Board Member

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Tuesday nominated Waseda University professor Junko Koeda as a member of the Bank of Japan's Policy Board.

Koeda is among the 39 people nominated to posts at 11 institutions in a proposal the government submitted to the steering committees of both chambers of the Diet, or the country's parliament. The nominees require Diet approval to be appointed.

Koeda, an expert on financial affairs and macroeconomics, was a visiting scholar at the BOJ's Institute for Monetary and Economic Studies between October 2017 and September 2018. She is expected to be appointed to a five-year term.

She will succeed Seiji Adachi, whose term as policymaker ends on March 25.

Adachi is a so-called reflationist economist who advocated aggressive monetary easing. Meanwhile, Koeda, a former economist at the International Monetary Fund, has released a paper on the negative side effects of a negative interest rate policy.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]