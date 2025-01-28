Death Sentence on KyoAni Arsonist Becomes Final

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--Shinji Aoba, who was sentenced to death over the July 2019 arson attack on Kyoto Animation Co., has withdrawn his appeal, finalizing the ruling, it was learned Tuesday.

According to Osaka High Court, Aoba, 46, withdrew his challenge on Monday against the Kyoto District Court ruling that found him guilty. He was convicted of murder and other charges in the attack against the animation powerhouse known as KyoAni that left 36 people dead and 32 injured.

The defense side had submitted last September a document stating the reasons for the appeal, according to informed sources.

It also submitted an opinion by an expert different from the doctor who had conducted a psychiatric examination of Aoba following his indictment. The opinion argued not against the result of the examination but against the district court's evaluation of it.

The defense had planned to plead not guilty in the appeal.

