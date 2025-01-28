Honda to Build Electric Motorcycle Plant in India

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese vehicle maker Honda Motor Co. said Tuesday that it will build a plant in India dedicated to manufacturing electric motorcycles.

The new facility, to be built within the site of its existing factory in the southern city of Bengaluru, is expected to begin operations in 2028. India is the world’s largest motorcycle market, and its government supports the electrification of such vehicles.

Honda aims to boost local sales as well as possibly export electric motorcycles from India, to increase its share of the global motorcycle market, including electric motorcycles, from the current 40 pct to 50 pct over the long term.

The automaker is second only to local maker Hero MotoCorp Ltd. in the Indian motorcycle market and is aiming to take the top spot.

It plans to produce a wide variety of models in the new plant by adopting common specifications and secure stable procurement of batteries in cooperation with battery makers.

