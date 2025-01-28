Junglia Okinawa Theme Park to Open July 25

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--Junglia Okinawa, a new theme park in northern Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, is set to open July 25, marketing company Katana Inc. and others said Tuesday.

The roughly 60-hectare park, themed around nature and luxury, will be built on a former golf course straddling the village of Nakijin and the city of Nago.

Admission fees for domestic residents are set at 6,930 yen, including tax, for a one-day adult ticket and 4,950 yen for a child ticket.

Katana is headed by Tsuyoshi Morioka, known as the mastermind behind the turnaround of the Universal Studios Japan theme park in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan.

According to estimates by experts including Katsuhiro Miyamoto, professor emeritus at Kansai University, the park is seen generating an economic impact of 6,808 billion yen over its first 15 years and creating some 880,000 jobs.

