Weekly Corrects Story on Fuji Worker's Role in Nakai Scandal

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese weekly has corrected its recent story about a Fuji Television Network Inc. employee's alleged role in a dinner at the center of a scandal involving former TV star Masahiro Nakai, its editorial department said Tuesday.

In its Dec. 26 edition, the Shukan Bunshun magazine reported that the Fuji TV employee invited a woman to a dinner on the day when Nakai performed nonconsensual sexual misconduct on the woman in 2023.

The magazine now said it has found that it was Nakai who invited the woman. In the electronic version of the article, the magazine posted an apology and a correction, according to the department.

The department stated that the Fuji TV employee had taken the woman to a barbecue party at Nakai's home prior to the incident, asserting, "We believe that there has been no change in the fact that (the employee) played a role."

Fuji TV said, "We have consistently stated that the employee in question was not involved in any way in the dinner where the incident is said to have occurred, and we have conveyed this to the (magazine) publisher."

