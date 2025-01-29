Ishiba Vows to Foster Communication with China

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Wednesday that his country will facilitate communication with China, including at a leaders' level.

"We will work together to reduce challenges and increase coordination," Ishiba said at the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

"The two countries have serious responsibility for the peace and prosperity of the region and the international community," he said.

Ishiba said strengthening cooperation with Southeast Asia is "more important than ever." He said that during his trip to Malaysia and Indonesia earlier this month, he agreed on greater economic and security cooperation.

The prime minister reiterated his positive stance toward establishing a law on the governance of political parties. He reiterated his opposition to banning political donations from companies and other organizations.

