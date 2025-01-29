Hoshoryu Promoted to Highest Sumo Rank of Yokozuna

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Sumo Association on Wednesday promoted Hoshoryu to yokozuna, the highest rank in the makuuchi top division of professional sumo from the second-highest rank of ozeki.

The 25-year-old, who belongs to the Tatsunami stable, became the 74th yokozuna. He became the sixth Mongolian-born wrestler to assume the title, with his predecessors including Asashoryu, who is Hoshoryu's uncle.

"I'll do my best in the spirit of standing vigorously so as not to tarnish the title of yokozuna," Hoshoryu said at a ceremony in which the decision to promote him was delivered to the stable.

Voicing his delight at the promotion, Hoshoryu told reporters after the ceremony, "I couldn't really sleep well because I was so excited." He said, "My goal is to achieve double-digit tournament titles.

Hoshoryu, whose real name is Sugarragchaa Byambasuren, won the January grand tournament with 12 wins and three losses after finishing runner-up with a 13-2 record in the previous November tournament.

