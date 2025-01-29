Sony President Totoki to Double as CEO

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Sony Group Corp. said Wednesday that President Hiroki Totoki, 60, will double as the Japanese electronics and entertainment company's CEO, effective April 1.

Current CEO Kenichiro Yoshida, 65, who also serves as chairman, will devote his time to being chairman with the right to represent the company.

It will be the first CEO change in seven years. By concentrating authority on Totoki, Sony Group hopes to accelerate its focus on entertainment businesses, such as video games, music and movies.

Totoki is known for spearheading the establishment of Sony Bank. After joining the predecessor of Sony Group in 1987, he was appointed representative director of Sony Bank in 2002. He became president, chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Sony Group in April 2023. Totoki worked closely with Yoshida to transform Sony Group's business structure to one centered on entertainment.

Sony Group plans to make strategic investments of 1.8 trillion yen over the three years through fiscal 2026, with the entertainment field expected to be the main focus. Earlier this month, Sony invested some 50 billion yen in major Japanese publisher Kadokawa Corp., becoming its largest shareholder, with a stake of around 10 pct.

