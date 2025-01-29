Fuji TV Vice Chairman to Resign over Nakai Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Fuji Television Network Inc. Vice Chairman Ryunosuke Endo will resign to take the blame for losing sponsors for the Japanese broadcaster, which is under fire for improperly handling now-retired entertainer and TV host Masahiro Nakai's sex scandal, it was learned Wednesday.

Endo is expected to step down after a third-party panel releases in late March the result of its investigation into matters including the possible involvement of Fuji TV and its parent, Fuji Media Holdings Inc., in Nakai's trouble with a woman.

Koichi Minato already resigned as Fuji TV president and Shuji Kano as chairman of the broadcaster and the holding firm on Monday.

Since Minato held the first press conference over the scandal while shutting out TV cameras and prohibiting movie shooting on Jan. 17, more than 70 companies have suspended commercials on the network citing insufficient explanations.

