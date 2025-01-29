Japan PM Adviser to Visit 5 Central Asian Countries

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Akihisa Nagashima, special adviser to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, will visit five Central Asian countries as Ishiba’s special envoy from Wednesday to Feb. 8, the Japanese government said Wednesday.

He is expected to hold talks with key officials in each of the countries on cooperation for a summit of the “Central Asia plus Japan” dialogue and strengthening bilateral ties between Japan and each of the countries.

Nagashima’s visit to Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan is apparently aimed at highlighting the Ishiba administration’s emphasis on Central Asia.

Ishiba’s predecessor, Fumio Kishida, planned to visit the region last August, but canceled the trip after emergency information about a possible Nankai Trough megaquake was issued.

