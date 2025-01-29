Lower House Committee to Vote to Summon Ex-LDP Faction Official

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Budget Committee of Japan's House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, will vote Thursday on whether to summon the former chief accountant of a Liberal Democratic Party faction over a slush funds scandal.

Committee board members decided Wednesday to hold a vote on summoning the former accountant of the ruling party faction once led by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The former official has been given a finalized guilty ruling for his involvement in the scandal.

The ruling and opposition sides agreed to schedule explanations of the government's fiscal 2025 budget bill in the committee on Thursday, and to begin full-fledged deliberations the following day.

The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and others had said that they would not begin budget deliberations until a vote was held on summoning the former Abe faction accountant.

Komeito, the junior party in the ruling coalition, has told the LDP that it will vote in favor of summoning the former official. The ruling bloc initially sought to begin budget deliberations Thursday.

