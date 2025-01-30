Daihatsu to Launch Light Commercial Electric Van in 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Daihatsu Motor Co. said Wednesday that it plans to launch a light commercial electric van, under joint development with Toyota Motor Corp. and Suzuki Motor Corp., in Japan in fiscal 2025, which starts in April.

Daihatsu had initially planned to release the vehicle in fiscal 2023, but the launch was postponed because of a scandal over its vehicle test fraud.

The van will bring together the expertise of Daihatsu and Suzuki in light vehicles and Toyota's electrification technologies. The automakers will sell their own versions of the vehicle.

The electric van will travel some 200 kilometers on a charge and is designed to be used to deliver goods to final destinations such as customers' houses.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]