Japan Begins Piling Work in Okinawa's Henoko for U.S. Base

Nago, Okinawa Pref., Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan on Wednesday started work to set piles into the seabed on the Oura Bay side of the Henoko coastal area in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, as part of a U.S. base relocation project.

A work vessel was seen lowering pipes into the sea in the afternoon. The Defense Ministry plans to drive metal pipes into the seabed and fill them with sand to create piles.

The ministry began dropping sand onto the area last month. It plans to reinforce the soft seabed using about 71,000 piles, including those other than sand piles, in a process expected to last about four years in total.

The work is part of the project to build a replacement facility for the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air station in Ginowan, Okinawa.

"We will keep doing all we can to realize the full return of the Futenma air station site as soon as possible and reduce the burden of hosting the base," Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Keiichiro Tachibana told a press conference in Tokyo.

