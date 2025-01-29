Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Taps Takashima as Chairman

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese megabank group Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. said Wednesday that it has named Makoto Takashima, chairman of core unit Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., as its next chairman.

Takashima, 66, will succeed current Chairman Takeshi Kunibe, 70, on June 27. Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Co. President Masaki Tachibana, 68, will take over as chairman of the bank.

Kunibe offered to step down as he has held key positions at the financial group for a long time. Since 2011, he has served as president at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking and its parent company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial's board deemed Takashima an appropriate successor as he has extensive leadership experience. He became an executive officer of the bank in 2009 and its president in 2017 before assuming his current post in April 2023.

Tachibana was picked for the bank's chairmanship as the post involves contact with many clients through activities in the business world, in addition to leading board meetings. The appointee has long experience in the bank's corporate service operations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]