JR Tokai's "Doctor Yellow" Shinkansen Ends Final Inspection

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--The iconic "Doctor Yellow" Shinkansen train of Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, arrived at Tokyo Station on Wednesday, completing its final inspection of tracks on the Tokaido Shinkansen line before its retirement.

The other Doctor Yellow inspection train, owned by West Japan Railway Co., or JR West, is expected to retire as soon as 2027.

JR Tokai and JR West have one Doctor Yellow train each. In June last year, the two companies announced plans to end the operations of the yellow-colored popular trains due to aging.

JR Tokai's T4 Doctor Yellow entered into service in 2001. Its total mileage reached 1.57 million kilometers.

The first generation of Doctor Yellow made a debut in 1964, when the Tokaido Shinkansen line opened.

