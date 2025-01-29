Japan, Estonia Agree to Boost Cyberdefense Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and his Estonian counterpart, Hanno Pevkur, agreed Wednesday to strengthen cooperation in the field of cyberdefense.

"It is extremely important to boost cooperation on problems in the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions," Nakatani said in their meeting at the Defense Ministry. Pevkur expressed hopes for technical cooperation with Tokyo.

It was the first meeting of the two countries' defense ministers since September 2018. Estonia is known as a global leader in information technology.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]