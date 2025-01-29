Japan Hits Back at U.N. Panel over Imperial Law Review

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan has hit back at a U.N. panel over its recommendation to revise the Imperial House Law by denying it access to the country’s voluntary contributions to the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Tokyo has excluded the U.N. Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women from the list of recipients of the funds, Foreign Ministry spokesman Toshihiro Kitamura told a press conference Wednesday.

The office, which handles affairs related to the panel, was notified of the measure on Monday.

The U.N. committee recommended in a report last October that Japan should revise the Imperial House Law, which allows only male descendants from the paternal line of the Imperial Family to become Emperor.

Tokyo has urged it to withdraw the recommendation, saying that “succession to the Imperial throne is a matter affecting the foundations of the nation, and it is inappropriate for the committee to take up the Imperial House Law.” The recommendation has not been revoked.

