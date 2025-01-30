Dentsu Group Fined 300 M. Yen over Tokyo Games Bid-Rigging

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Thursday ordered advertising giant Dentsu Group Inc. to pay 300 million yen in fines as sought by prosecutors over bid-rigging related to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in 2021.

The court also sentenced Koji Henmi, 57, former assistant head of the sports department of core subsidiary Dentsu Inc. to two years in prison, suspended for four years. The prosecution had demanded a two-year prison term.

Lawyers for Dentsu Group and Henmi appealed the ruling the same day.

According to the verdict, Henmi conspired with a 57-year-old former senior official of the Tokyo Games organizing committee and others to decide in advance the winners of contracts for planning Tokyo Games test events and managing venues for actual competition events between February and July 2018. They also conspired to have only the preselected companies take part in the biddings.

Presiding Judge Kenji Yasunaga said that Dentsu Group and Henmi "hindered fair and free competition."

