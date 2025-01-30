Japan Govt Suspends Ads on Fuji TV

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has suspended its advertisements on Fuji Television Network Inc. amid controversy over the broadcaster's handling of a sex scandal involving former TV personality Masahiro Nakai, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Thursday.

"Based on the current situation and others, we will suspend advertisements on Fuji Television for the time being," Hayashi told a news conference.

The government has pulled all four ads that had been on air on Fuji TV as of Wednesday, he said.

Hayashi said that government officials would continue to appear on Fuji TV news programs and be interviewed by the broadcaster.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]