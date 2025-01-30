Japan to Collaborate with Other Countries over DeepSeek Issue

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan will collaborate with other countries over the suspected improper data use by Chinese generative artificial intelligence developer DeepSeek, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Thursday.

Hayashi explained that he has not heard of any specific policy being decided to tackle the issue in Japan's Personal Information Protection Commission.

The Japanese government "will handle (the issue) appropriately, while collaborating with data protection authorities in other countries," he said.

He pointed out that there are various risks over generative AI, including possible leaks of personal information and fake information dissemination. He indicated Japan's stance to carefully watch global AI development trends.

