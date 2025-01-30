Japan MOF Raises Economic View for Hokkaido

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Ministry of Finance in its quarterly report released Thursday raised its economic assessment for Hokkaido, the country’s northernmost prefecture, citing steady personal consumption.

The ministry kept its economic views unchanged for the remaining 10 of the country’s 11 regions covered by the report.

The latest report was released after the ministry’s local bureaus reported economic conditions for the past three months in their respective regions at a meeting of their chiefs held Thursday.

On consumption, the ministry left its assessments unchanged for 10 regions, while upgrading its view for Hokkaido.

“While demand related to the year-end and New Year holidays and other events was firm, consumers have become more budget-minded in response to price increases,” a supermarket operator in the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka was quoted as saying in the MOF report.

