Toyota Ranks Top in Global Auto Sales for 5th Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. took the top spot in global vehicle sales for the fifth straight year in 2024 although its sales fell year on year, data showed Thursday.

The leading Japanese automaker's global vehicle sales dipped 1.4 pct in 2024 from the previous year to 10,159,336 units, due to the fallout of a test fraud scandal and a pause in the production of its Prius hybrid.

Still, the figure surpassed 9.02 million units sold by Germany's Volkswagen Group.

Among other Japanese automakers, Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co. saw their global sales fall below those of Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD Co. for the first time. Honda and Nissan sold 3.8 million units and 3.34 million units, respectively, last year, compared with BYD's 4.27 million units.

Toyota suspended the production of the Yaris Cross subcompact and two other models temporarily after the vehicle test fraud came to light in June last year. The production of the Prius was halted temporarily after door defects were found in April the same year.

