Court Nixes Finance Ministry Decision against Disclosure

Osaka, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Osaka High Court on Thursday revoked the Finance Ministry's decision not to disclose documents related to a document-tampering scandal that led to the suicide of a ministry official.

Presiding Judge Kenji Maki overturned an Osaka District Court ruling that dismissed a petition by Masako Akagi, the widow of the late ministry official, Toshio, to nullify the ministry decision.

Akagi argued that it was illegal for the ministry not to disclose administrative documents it had voluntarily submitted to prosecutors regarding the scandal related to the discount sale of state land to school operator Moritomo Gakuen, once linked to Akie Abe, the widow of the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The ministry decided the nondisclosure policy even without clarifying whether such documents existed, saying that public disclosure would impede investigations. The district court found the decision legal.

Osaka High Court said that "it cannot be said that making information (about the documents) public could have hampered investigations into this case," noting that the petition was filed in August 2021 after the probes concluded in August 2019.

