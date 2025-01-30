Suzuki Motor to Launch 5-Door Jimny in Japan April 3

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Suzuki Motor Corp. said Thursday that it will release the Jimny Nomade, the first five-door model in its Jimny four-wheel-drive vehicle series in Japan, on April 3.

The all-new Jimny has enhanced driving ability on rough roads and extra comfort. The four seater easily accommodates passengers in the back seats while making long-distance travel more comfortable.

The Jimny is Suzuki's flagship series, having sold over 3.5 million units worldwide. A five-door version is already available in some 100 foreign countries, but not yet in Japan.

"The new Jimny will be your new partner in adventures," Suzuki Motor President Toshihiro Suzuki said in an event in Tokyo.

The Jimny Nomade, with an engine displacement of 1,500 cc, has a longer body than the existing three-door model Sierra, providing ample luggage space for camping and other trips.

