Tokyo Disney Resort Operator Posts Lower April-Dec. Profits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--Oriental Land Co., the operator of Tokyo Disney Resort, said Thursday that its consolidated net profit dropped 4.1 pct in the April-December period from a year before to 95.7 billion yen.

Higher personnel and other costs weighed on the company's bottom line after the Tokyo DisneySea theme park, part of Tokyo Disney Resort, opened a new area called "Fantasy Springs."

But the opening of the new area helped lift revenue by 8.3 pct to 505.1 billion yen, the highest level for the nine-month period.

Operating profit fell 4.7 pct to 134.9 billion yen.

The number of visitors remained almost unchanged after the summer heat curbed customer traffic. But spending per visitor rose thanks mainly to increased sales of priority passes.

