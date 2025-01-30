Takeda CEO Weber to Retire in June 2026

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. said Thursday that its president and CEO, Christophe Weber, will step down at its general shareholders meeting in June 2026.

Julie Kim, 54, head of Takeda's U.S. operations, was named to succeed Weber.

The planned change in leadership reflects Weber's long tenure as president and the fact that some management reforms carried out under him are seen being completed.

Weber, a French national, became the company's first foreign leader in June 2014. Takeda will have its second consecutive foreign leader in Kim, who is from the United States.

Under Weber, Takeda acquired Irish pharmaceutical giant Shire PLC in 2019 for about 6.2 trillion yen, the largest merger or acquisition of a foreign firm by a Japanese company. The move turned Takeda into one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in the world.

