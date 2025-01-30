Fuji TV Expects 23-B.-Yen Revenue Dent Due to Nakai Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Fuji Television Network Inc. said Thursday that it expects advertising revenues in fiscal 2024 to be 23.3 billion yen lower than its previous forecast, after many companies suspended their commercials following a scandal involving former pop star Masahiro Nakai.

The broadcaster, projecting its ad revenues to total 125.2 billion yen in the year through March, expects to fall into the red. Its parent, Fuji Media Holdings Inc., revised down its fiscal 2024 consolidated earnings forecasts as a result.

The bleak figures were announced after Fuji Television formally decided at its board meeting the same day not to charge advertisers for commercials they have pulled.

Fuji Media's net profit projection was reduced to 9.8 billion yen from 29 billion yen, and its operating profit projection was halved to 18 billion yen.

"We take this very seriously," Fuji TV President Kenji Shimizu told reporters after his company's board meeting.

