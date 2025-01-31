Hino Motors Warns of Larger Annual Loss

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--Hino Motors Ltd. said Thursday that it expects to post a consolidated net loss of 265 billion yen for the year ending in March, larger than a previously estimated loss of 220 billion yen.

The Japanese truck maker issued the warning as it booked a special loss of 258.4 billion yen related to its engine test fraud, including costs for settlements with U.S. authorities.

Because of the special loss, the company's net profit expanded to 265.3 billion yen in the first nine months of the fiscal year from 10.2 billion yen a year earlier.

"We will make efforts to pay back debts early," Hino President and CEO Satoshi Ogiso said in a press conference.

He said the settlements opened the way for the company to complete a planned merger with Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corp., a Japanese unit of Germany's Daimler Truck AG.

