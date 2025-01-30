8 of 10 Major Japan Power Firms to Raise Rates in Feb.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Eight of Japan’s 10 major power utilities said Thursday that they will raise their electricity rates for an average household by 21 yen to 54 yen in February, in response to soaring prices for liquefied natural gas and coal, which are used as fuel for thermal power.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said fees charged for an average household using 260 kilowatt-hours per month will increase 44 yen from the previous month to 8,218 yen.

Chubu Electric Power Co. will see the steepest rise among the eight companies, while Hokkaido Electric Power Co. will have the smallest increase.

Following higher material costs, four major city gas suppliers in the country will also increase their household rates by 33 yen to 43 yen.

To tackle inflation, the government has provided 2.5 yen per kilowatt-hour of electricity and 10 yen per cubic meter of gas since January. The aid will be reduced in March and will end at the end of that month.

