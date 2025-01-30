Tokyo High Court Rules Denying Journalist Passport Illegal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo High Court on Thursday ruled that the government's decision to deny a passport to freelance journalist Junpei Yasuda is illegal.

Presiding Judge Hiro Misumi upheld a lower court ruling overturning the government's refusal to give him a passport.

According to Thursday's ruling, Yasuda, 50, entered Syria through Turkey for reporting work in 2015. He was captured by a militant group and freed after three years and four months.

Yasuda applied for a passport in 2019, but the Foreign Ministry refused to issue one to him because Turkey had banned his entry.

In the ruling, Misumi said that the passport law allows the government not to issue a passport to maintain Japan's relationship of trust with the countries that have banned entry and the international community.

