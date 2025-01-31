Ishiba Vows to Ask Trump for Cooperation over Abductions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Friday that he will ask U.S. President Donald Trump for cooperation to resolve the issue of North Korea's abductions of Japanese nationals during a proposed summit.

At a meeting of the House of Representatives Budget Committee, Ishiba also said he aims to confirm with Trump that the Japan-U.S. security treaty, which stipulates U.S. obligations to defend Japan, applies to the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, which are claimed by Beijing.

"U.S. understanding and cooperation are crucial" to addressing both of the abduction and Senkaku issues, he said.

Ishiba said he and Trump will also discuss ways to promote investment in the United States. Pointing out that Japan was the largest investor in the United States over the past five years, he said, "I'll realize Japan's national interests while creating investment and jobs" in the United States.

Apparently referring to Trump's plans to expand exports of liquefied natural gas, Ishiba said he also will call on the U.S. president to ensure stable energy supplies.

