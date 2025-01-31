Japan to Raise Residency Application Fees for Foreigners

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan decided at a cabinet meeting Friday to raise residency application fees for foreigners following higher prices and personnel costs, starting April 1.

Subject to the hike are eight types of applications including those for permanent residency and change of residential status.

The application fee to change residential status and extend a period of stay will rise to 6,000 yen from 4,000 yen. For online applicants, the fee will be 5,500 yen.

