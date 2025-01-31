Tokyo Area's Net Population Inflow Accelerates in 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan area's net population inflow in 2024 rose by 9,328 from the previous year to 135,843, close to the 148,783 marked in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Japanese internal affairs ministry said Friday.

The net population inflow, or the number of people moving into Tokyo and neighboring Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures, the country's largest metropolitan area, minus that of those moving out, grew for the third straight year.

The Japanese government aims to reverse the trend in fiscal 2027 to address the issue of overconcentration in the Tokyo area.

By prefecture, Tokyo saw a net population inflow of 79,285 in 2024, up 11,000 from the previous year. The net inflow returned to prepandemic levels after growing for three straight years from 5,433 in 2021.

Kanagawa, Saitama, Osaka, Chiba, Fukuoka and Yamanashi also posted net population inflows while the 40 other prefectures marked net outflows, with Shiga switching to net outflow in 2024.

