Japan's Emperor, Empress to Visit Mongolia in July

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--Arrangements are underway for Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako to visit Mongolia in the first half of July, the first trip by a reigning Imperial couple to the country, the government said Friday.

It would be the third overseas visit by the Emperor and the Empress for the purpose of international friendship, after trips to Indonesia and Britain.

The couple met with Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh and his wife in Japan in November 2022. According to the Imperial Household Agency, the Emperor and the Empress were invited to Mongolia on that occasion and repeatedly after that.

During their expected stay of around one week, the couple will meet with the president, attend a ceremony in Mongolia's biggest festival, Naadam, and visit a memorial for Japanese detainees to commemorate the 80 years since the end of World War II.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference Friday that the Imperial couple's visit is being arranged. He added that Japan has been developing cooperative relations with Mongolia in various fields for a long time.

