Japan Crown Prince, Crown Princess Visit Flower Show in Tokyo

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko and their second daughter, Princess Kako, visited a flower exhibition in Tokyo's Toshima Ward on Friday.

The event is being hosted by local governments of the Kanto eastern region and the Tokai central region, together with related organizations.

The Imperial couple and the princess looked intently at roses and hydrangeas that received special awards in a competition. "Are medium-sized roses the mainstream now?" the Crown Prince asked an attendant.

The three also experienced making postcards with pressed flowers. Princess Kako enjoyed the process with a smile, asking "what kind of flowers are these?"

