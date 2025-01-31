Lower House Speaker Wants Early Conclusion on Imperial Family

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese House of Representatives Speaker Fukushiro Nukaga on Friday expressed a wish to get a conclusion on measures to address a decrease in Imperial Family members during the current parliamentary session ending in June.

The Lower House head showed his view at a meeting held by the leaders and vice leaders of both chambers of the Diet for representatives of ruling and opposition parties to resume their discussions on the Imperial Family reform measures.

Nukaga said he hopes that the discussions will focus on two options proposed by a government panel of experts--allowing female members to retain their Imperial Family status even after marriage with commoners, and adopting as children male members in the paternal line of former Imperial Family branches to give them Imperial Family status.

But it is unclear whether an agreement can be reached among the parties because there remain gaps between their views.

In an interim report released in September last year, the Lower House speaker and the Upper House president concluded that "a general consensus has been reached" over the idea of maintaining the Imperial Family status of female members after marriage.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]