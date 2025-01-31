Japan, U.S. Expected to Hold 1st Ishiba-Trump Summit Feb. 7

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--The first summit between Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to take place in Washington on Feb. 7, informed sources said Friday.

With China's hegemonic ambitions and North Korea's continuing nuclear and missile developments in mind, Ishiba is eager to confirm the enhancement of the Japan-U.S. alliance and bilateral cooperation toward the realization of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

The two leaders are likely to exchange opinions on cooperation in many fields, such as security and economy.

Ishiba hopes to gain an assurance that the Japan-U.S. security treaty, which stipulates U.S. obligations to defend Japan, applies to the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, claimed by Beijing, and ask for cooperation to resolve the issue of North Korea's abductions of Japanese nationals.

Trump may request Japan to carry a bigger share of defense burdens. Ishiba will seek understanding by explaining his country's efforts, such as plans to raise defense spending to 2 pct of gross domestic product by fiscal 2027.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]