Japan to Tighten Rules on Exports of Dual-Use Technologies

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan will tighten rules on exports of dual-use technologies in response to a growing risk of products being used for military purposes, the government said Friday.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said that it will strengthen export controls under the foreign exchange and foreign trade law, in light of an increase in products and parts that may be converted to military use due to rapid development of technology.

For general-purpose products such as machine tools, it will be mandatory to report exports in advance if there are strong concerns that they may be used to develop conventional weapons.

Furthermore, 21 types of products including semiconductor manufacturing equipment will be added to the list of items for which permission must be obtained for exports to any foreign countries.

To strengthen export controls, the government will oblige companies to report in advance even exports of general-purpose products not on the list, if the companies judge that the products may be used for military purposes.

