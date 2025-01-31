Japan Holds Task Force Meeting on Bird Flu Outbreaks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's agriculture ministry on Friday held a meeting of its task force to respond to a series of outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza.

At of 4 p.m. Friday, 50 bird flu outbreaks had been confirmed at chicken farms in 14 prefectures across the country in the current season, which resulted in the culling of 9.27 million birds, according to the ministry.

The 49th and 50th cases were confirmed in Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo, on Friday. About 158,000 chickens for meat and eggs will be culled at the two farms hit by the latest outbreaks.

The spread of the infectious disease has caused a spike in egg prices.

"The problem is about people's diets, so we must stop any further spread," agriculture minister Taku Eto emphasized.

