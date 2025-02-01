Trump Says He Will Meet Ishiba in Washington Next Week

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in Washington next week.

The first summit between Trump and Ishiba is being arranged for Feb. 7, informed sources said.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump noted that he has great respect for Japan and likes the Asian country, adding that he is looking forward to the meeting with Ishiba.

Ishiba is expected to be the second foreign leader to meet with Trump since the president took office this month. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is slated to visit Trump on Tuesday.

By holding an early summit with Trump, the Japanese leader apparently hopes to highlight the solidity of the Japan-U.S. alliance. Trump did not clarify the summit's agenda, while saying that there have been suggestions from the Japanese side.

