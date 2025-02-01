Snow May Disrupt Traffic in Tokyo Area from Sun.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Heavy snow is expected to fall mainly along the mountains in central and eastern Japan from Sunday to Monday, as a low-pressure system moves eastward around the southern coast of Japan's Honshu main island, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Saturday.

With snow also forecast for Tokyo's 23 wards and other flat areas, the agency is warning of possible traffic disruptions caused by snow and icy roads.

According to East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, delays and cancellations may occur on some train lines in the Tokyo metropolitan area. Metropolitan Expressway Co. is urging drivers to use snow tires.

In the 24 hours through 6 p.m. Sunday, snowfall is predicted to reach 10 centimeters in Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture, and Koshin, 5 centimeters in Chichibu, Saitama Prefecture, and Tokyo's Tama, 3 centimeters in the mountainous area of northern Kanto and the southern Kanto plain including Tokyo's 23 wards, and 2 centimeters in the northern Kanto plain.

Over the next 24 hours, snowfall of 3 centimeters is forecast for the northern Kanto mountainous area, Chichibu, Tama, Hakone and Koshin.

